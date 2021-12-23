How To Deal With Being The One ‘Left Behind’ At Work

This works whether you stay or go. Everyone we spoke to for this story eventually left their job after taking time to find an opportunity elsewhere that suited their future interests. Mariel, having retrained in software, moved to a role in March 2021 where she could focus solely on development instead of picking up other responsibilities. Rose left her job in pursuit of new challenges in summer 2021. Taking stock gives you a chance to get your bearings and make sure your next move is worthwhile, not only for your career but for your mental wellbeing — whether that means a change of scene or more stability. Finding what works for you and your life, not what people expect of you, is the ultimate goal.