Rent: $0. I’m in quite a unique position where I don’t have a traditional ‘rental’ payment. At the start of the year, I moved in with my partner who had recently purchased and built his own home. We had many discussions on how we would split the expenses for it to be equitable for both of us, as I still wanted to save for my own home. I didn't want to be paying rent, especially since my parents lived 10 minutes down the road, so I cover all the bills, food, and other discretionary purchases, such as dinners or entertainment.

Phone: $40

Utilities: $450

House Savings: $2000

Short-Term ‘Fun’ Account: $1,200

Fuel: $80

Yoga Membership: $115. I go five times a week so this is very worth it for me.