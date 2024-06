Again, YES! I think about money every day, but I have come a long way with managing my anxiety around spending and saving money . I read books, listen to podcasts (She's on the Money is my favourite), and keep a highly organised and detailed Excel spreadsheet to track my expenses and track my financial goals. Given the absurd prices of housing these days, I feel my dream of owning property is still quite far away, despite having a fair amount of savings. But I’m also so young and want to travel and explore. I feel it's a dilemma that lots of people my age have – do we save for property or travel? My partner and I would love to move interstate, rent out his house, and try living in some new places before we settle down. I’m quite committed to long-term savings goals, but not at the expense of having fun and real experiences.