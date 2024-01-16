The Dream Home Is Dead. Long Live Forever Renting

And yet, despite the fact that so many people — whether by choice or not — are forever-renters, it’s rare for that reality to be portrayed as being okay, or even beneficial. Instead, buying a house is always presented as being desirable — a better investment and, therefore, a better choice. Conversely, renting long-term is cast as being a waste, and to be avoided at all costs. But, the idea that renting is just lighting money on fire is not exactly correct. Renters are not throwing money away, they’re paying for a service — namely, a place to live that is taken care of by somebody else. This isn’t to say that it isn’t advantageous to own instead of rent, but renting is usually the more affordable choice — and owning property isn’t the only way to build equity or increase wealth.