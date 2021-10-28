The Dream Home Is Dead. Long Live Forever Renting

Forever renters — at least the ones to whom I spoke — tend to fall into a few different categories. First, there are those who are renting because they don’t have any other options. Heather, 41, who works for a non-profit organization and lives in Oregon, has been renting alone or with roommates/partners for over 20 years. “In my twenties, I moved almost every year, either because the landlord didn’t want to renew the lease or because the rent was going up. I lived all over Portland and usually paid around $500 a month,” Heather says. “Eventually I moved to my current apartment with my now-husband and we’ve been here for 14 years.” Heather and her husband pay $1,300/month, including utilities, for a two-bedroom apartment in the middle of Portland and absolutely love it. In the 14 years they’ve been there, their rent has only been raised once by $90.