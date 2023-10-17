It’s Not Just You — House Sharing Actually Makes You Miserable

Spratt emphasises that uncertainty, in and of itself, is unavoidable in life. But, “at least in this life, you need some control over basic things. Like: whether your home is safe; what happens when you shut the door; how much it's going to cost you to live there; whether you can have a shower when you need to; whether you can cook when you're hungry.” These are certainties that elude people in house shares because they require so much planning and scheduling, but unlike in family homes or in homes shared with a partner, you don’t have a bond of love or family to help you work through the work of communicating. And slowly but surely that can eat away at you.