It’s Not Just You – House Sharing Actually Makes You Miserable

This is for several reasons. For one, rent has been going up across the country since the pandemic began; after the flurry of relocations from cities like London during the pandemic, people are now moving back and causing rents to skyrocket. “Elsewhere in the country, the damage was already done during the pandemic when people relocated to places like Bristol, where rents are through the roof and they're not going down," Vicky says. "And now there's this really worrying trend that I'm hearing a lot about anecdotally – though obviously, it's hard to prove – where renters are getting 20, 30 even 70% rent hikes , as landlords passed their concerns about the cost of living on to their tenants.” There is further instability for renters due to the lack of adequate housing and the relative power landlords have in Britain. Let's not forget that while they were paused in the pandemic, Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions still haven't yet been banned