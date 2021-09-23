I live in a houseshare with two other people and for the most part it’s fine. We’re not best friends but we get on pretty well; we share meals a couple of times a week and watch TV together etc. My problem is, I’m the only one who seems to pay for things we all use! If the loo roll runs out there will just be no loo roll until I buy some more (I used tissue for a week once, idk what they used), same for things like surface cleaner, washing up liquid, batteries and stuff. I don’t want to be that petty housemate keeping loo roll in my room or constantly badgering them for cash if we start a kitty but I don’t really know what else to do. Also, I know it’s not much money but I feel like it’s starting to add up and I’m trying my best to save at the moment. Our landing light bulb blew a few months ago and I decided to test it and see who would cave first and buy a new one but they’ve just got used to using their iPhone torches when it’s dark! How can I sort this situation out?