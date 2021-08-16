In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 31
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Rehabilitation support worker in health and social care
Current salary: £23,521
Number of years employed since school or university: 10
Starting salary: £21,000 in 2012
Biggest salary jump: £25,000 to £35,000 (including bonuses)
Biggest salary drop: £37,000 per year to £297.40 per month universal credit
Biggest negotiation regret? Not having the confidence to negotiate at every opportunity that I had. Don't be distracted by perks or bonuses if you feel you are not getting the market rate. I regret not believing in myself because of my past experiences.
Best salary advice: A bigger salary might not always mean a more fulfilled life!