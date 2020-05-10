The Cruel Shame Of Being In Debt & How I Got Through It

Letting go of the shame around my debt has been a slow and far from linear process. There are still moments when I fall into the comparison trap and moments where I wonder, What if? but for the most part, I’m free of it. I can talk numbers without the heat rising in my face and I can acknowledge my past mistakes without using them as a stick to beat myself with. The key, for me, has been to separate my financial situation from my identity. I stopped thinking of myself as 'being in debt' – an expression that conjures up images of deep holes and hopelessness – and started to refer to it as 'having debt'. It’s still my responsibility but I am the one in control; it is no longer in control of me. I have learned that our relationship with money is not simply how 'good' or 'bad' we are with it but rather a complex combination of our character, our upbringing, our mindset and our circumstances, some of which we can change and some of which we can’t.