One in 20 Britons have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am a young professional and while I have some savings, these can only get me so far. I live on my own and I am not financially dependent on anyone, so if I do not make a wage then I face the possibility of losing everything.
Universal Credit hitting me with an £80 sanction , despite the COVID19 crisis and the fact I will not be able to work March and April ! How the fuck is this a thing STILL @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/myWqbJheWa— Grace Bollins (@grace_bollins) March 30, 2020
So a private company whose owner doesn't even pay tax in this country can get an emergency meeting with the Government to request a £7.5billion bailout but self employed people must still wait 5 weeks to receive £317.82 in universal credit. #virginatlantic— *R* (FUND THE NHS PROPERLY) (@Heath0X89) April 1, 2020
When I die and my life is flashing before my eyes, it will be playing to the Universal Credit holding music.— lauren (@laurendelilahh) April 2, 2020
One in four young women already skip meals every day due to financial pressures and more than four in ten currently face a struggle to make their money last all month. We @YWTrust are very worried about their financial and emotional wellbeing during #CoronavirusOutbreak 1.— Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) March 17, 2020