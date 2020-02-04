Karen works full-time at the Jobcentre, stacking shelves at her local supermarket after her eight-hour shift is over. A second job is necessary for her to get by in London on a low wage. She works tirelessly to support universal credit claimants but is frustrated because she believes many Jobcentre staff face the same difficulties. "You just feel like you're not doing enough, you just feel like you're pushing against the tide," she says. "I pay my bills and that's it, I can't do anything else. Even the cost of food is so expensive. Come the end of the month, I'm eating beans on toast to get me to the next payday. It's not unusual. You see it at the Jobcentre, towards the end of the month, a lot of people don't have any money for lunch. We are living from paycheque to paycheque."