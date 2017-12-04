Sat in the corner of the room, fingers wrapped around a cup of tea made by the volunteers, Sarah Williams*, 22, looks fragile and nervous, despite the food bank workers' warmness and reassurances. It's her first time at a food bank. She's also new to the area; Williams recently moved to a nearby women's hostel after experiencing domestic abuse from her partner. “I'm struggling to get back into work,” she says, quietly. “I was put on ESA [Employment and Support Allowance] and it's taken a while to come through...I've been struggling for ages. My key worker told me that there was a church I could go to [to get food].” The volunteers have stocked her up with an emergency supply containing tins of chopped tomatoes, pasta and cereal – all donated by the public. I ask her about her eating habits. “I regularly skip meals,” she admits, looking at her knees. It's something that all of the women I speak to admit to. “But this will keep me going for a week,” she says, touching the bags by her side.