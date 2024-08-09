“I’m Fearful For My Life”: 5 Women Of Colour On The Far-Right Riots

Trigger warning: This article contains references to Islamophobia, racism and violence that some readers may find distressing.
Over the past few days I’ve been more aware than usual of the colour of my skin. I’ve shrunk myself on my commute, remaining hypervigilant while ensuring my eyes didn’t meet another person’s. This week, my actions have no longer been my own; they’ve been a reaction to the far-right violence that has spread across England and Northern Ireland. It has struck an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu within me: I’ve felt this hatred based on my skin colour many times before.
The recent unrest began after three young girls — 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 9-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar — were killed and 10 others seriously injured during a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, England on 29th July. The man accused of carrying out the attacks, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.
Before Rudakubana was named — an unusual step that the judge ruled was in the public interest — disinformation spread online claiming the assailant to be Muslim. As a result, mosques in England became the target of far-right groups.
Fuelled by online disinformation, Islamophobia and racism, violent riots spread across the country, with some occurring in Belfast, too (no riots have taken place in Wales or Scotland). On 7th August, police said at least 120 people had been charged and 428 arrests made during the riots. That same day, thousands of anti-racism counter-protesters took to the streets across England.
The UK is facing another dark time which is once again costing people of colour in this country and telling us: You do not belong here. For people of colour, waking up to headlines and videos of people who look like us being battered is exhausting.
For practical guidance, a post from award-winning inclusion specialist Sunita Harley outlines steps companies can take to support their employees of colour, while community interest company Spark & Co has shared tips on providing genuine anti-racism support. Other charities and not-for-profit organisations worth supporting include Refugee Action, Stand Up To Racism and Hope Not Hate, which has a helpful email template that you can send to your local MP to fight against the racist rhetoric in England.
As the country remains on high alert for further violence, Refinery29 spoke to five women of colour across the UK about their fears, concerns and the changes they’re being forced to make to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Editor’s note: Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.