I Am A Black Woman Who Loves Football. But Does It Love Me Back?

Despite this, it’s hard not to be drawn into the expectant atmosphere surrounding England’s Euro 2024 campaign. Like many Black women who are football fans, I have followed the buzz around Tolami Benson , Bukayo Saka’s new girlfriend, who Metro declared is “redefining the British WAG ”. Benson is arguably one of the first Black British WAGs to capture national attention and for Black women, like me, she is a breath of fresh air. There is often unspoken tension between Black women and the Black football players we have been forced to defend for years. While it is not for us to tell anyone who to love, the resentment becomes clearer when we try to have open discussions with Black men online, asking why Black footballers seemingly do not date or go on to marry people who look like them. We are gaslighted to believe that we are making this up (although a quick scroll of Black players' social media pages would reveal very quickly that this argument has substance). It would be disingenuous not to acknowledge that it can cause animosity among Black women who want to engage with premiership football. After all, how can Black women love football when they feel that the players don’t love them back?