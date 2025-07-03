Diddy Found Guilty On Two Counts & Acquitted Of Most Serious Charges. What’s Next?
Sean “Diddy” Combs could walk out of jail as early as today after being found guilty on two of the five charges he faced in his federal case, skirting the allegations tied to racketeering and sex trafficking.
Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and after three days of deliberation, a jury of eight men and four women found Combs guilty of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits the transportation of individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. The two counts stemmed from his former relationships with Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and an anonymous woman who went by “Jane.”
The verdict is already being criticised by advocates and observers as a setback for the dozens of women who came forward, sharing deeply personal accounts in pursuit of accountability. While the jury did not convict on the most serious charges, many see the partial verdict as a signal that power and proximity to fame can still sway outcomes, especially when the accused holds cultural influence. For some survivors, it raises hard questions about how the system treats allegations of abuse, and whether justice is equally accessible to those who speak out, like Ventura, Mia — a former employee who was identified by a pseudonym — and “Jane.”
"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor said. “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."
On Tuesday, the jury submitted a verdict in which they were undecided on the racketeering count, which accused him of running a criminal enterprise powered by fear, violence and control, resulting in a hung jury, prompting the judge to send jurors back for further deliberation.
Upon hearing the verdict, Combs’ defence attorney, Marc Agnifilo, petitioned the U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to release Combs, noting that his present family members could sign a bond.
Prosecutors objected to the hip-hop mogul walking free, arguing that he still faces up to 20 years in prison and could be a flight risk. The judge is expected to rule on the matter soon.
When the trial began, the three-time Grammy winner pleaded not guilty to five charges: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
From the beginning, prosecution argued that Combs, 55, was the centre of a criminal enterprise in which he allegedly “used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” including coercing women into sex, often under the influence of drugs, and maintaining control through manipulation and assault.
But the defence lawyers convinced the jury otherwise. They leaned heavily on Combs’ text messages with Cassie and Jane to prove that he was engaged in a consensual swinger lifestyle that involved drug usage and domestic abuse. During the trial, the defence never called a single witness.
Combs did not take the stand to testify. Ahead of closing arguments, he told the judge that he was doing an “excellent job.”
Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since being arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, by U.S. Homeland Security investigators in Manhattan.
For seven weeks, the jury listened to 34 witness testimonies, including ex-girlfriends, sex workers, former employees and others. Especially damning remarks came from Ventura, who testified she experienced drug-fueled sex marathons with multiple sex workers, physical abuse and manipulation during her nearly 11-year on and off relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder.
Her testimony was followed by extended surveillance footage from a 2016 hotel showing Combs dragging and kicking Ventura in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel. The video was critical evidence prosecution used to attempt to show that Combs did not allow Ventura to leave without his consent. Jurors were also shown footage of the drug-induced sex parties known throughout the trial as “freak offs” — the name witnesses used for drug-induced sex parties allegedly organised by Combs.
Two other women who said they were sexually assaulted by Combs also took the stand: Mia said she was subject to hostile work environments and violence; “Jane,” an unnamed woman who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, also recounted violence and a pattern of unwanted sex involving male prostitutes that she tried to end.
Former employee Capricorn Clark testified that Combs once kidnapped her and plotted to kill Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, who also took the stand to recount Combs breaking into his home and possibly being involved with setting his car on fire.
Ahead of closing arguments, the prosecution dropped several charges, including attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking. They sent a letter to the judge stating they would not ask jurors to consider attempted kidnapping, attempted arson and aiding and abetting sex trafficking while deliberating in an effort to “streamline” the jury instructions.
Combs’ family, including his children, were present while the foreperson read the verdict. Others, including Kanye West, attended during the duration of the trial in support as well.
Though defence is likely to appeal the charges, Combs’ troubles don’t end with this trial. Along with a major blow to his career as a musician and entrepreneur, he’s facing a significant number of civil suits with allegations ranging from sexual assault, drugging and sex trafficking. The latest was filed June 30 — while deliberations in his federal trial was underway — and obtained by USA Today in which an Orange County man accused Combs of drugging and raping him.
