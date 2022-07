Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

“I think in this day and age, if you still have issues with women, then that's weird…I'm all about that — being for ourselves,” Gray once said in a 2015 interview with Marie Claire . The call is coming from inside of the house, because it’s time for Gray to reexamine her own issues with women. What’s “weird” is that she clearly has an issue with trans women who are doing nothing but being themselves. Why does Gray feel the need to question another woman's existence separate from her own? What gives her the right to question who qualifies as a woman? Do celebrities know that staying quiet and minding their business is free? On Uncensored, Gray defines a woman as a “human being with boobs” and someone who “[has] a vagina.” This is a stupid thing to say; not all women have boobs, including the ciswomen that Gray appears to hold close to her heart. Do women who remove their breasts because of breast cancer not qualify as women anymore?