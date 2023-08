The Allegations Against Lizzo Are Distressing — But Never An Excuse For Fatphobia

Whilst we should allow due process to take its course, it feels imperative that we remember how challenging it can be for former workers to come forward about alleged mistreatment and oppressive behaviour. They could be facing being blacklisted from the industry, as well as the harsh court of social media scrutiny. As Davis claimed in an interview with NBC News , “our experience is not an isolated experience, sadly when it comes down to…how the industry is run.” How unfairly they are treated, by social media and the industry, could have a real impact on others coming forward in the future. At a time when many workers are fighting for fair working conditions, especially in creative industries, it’s for the benefit of all of us that we allow these women to have a fair hearing and for due process to uncover the truth — whatever it may be. We should be holding space in our minds for creative people who entered what they thought was a safe space, and consider what it must be like to have that dream turn into something different.