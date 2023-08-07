The Allegations Against Lizzo Are Distressing — But Never An Excuse For Fatphobia

With that being said, we should also be wary of simplistic arguments that claim the allegations must be false because Lizzo is fat and Black. In Lizzo's statement, she said: “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight." Yet, in the same way being Black and fat doesn’t make you inherently bad, it can’t mean you are inherently good either; actions must count for something. Similarly, just because someone occupies a certain identity, it doesn’t guarantee a get-out-of-jail-free card — oppression operates with much more complexity than that. No one is immune from internalising forces of oppression, and that influence can easily manifest into tangible abuse when you occupy a position of power with little accountability. As a hugely famous popstar and their employer, the power dynamic between Lizzo and her former employees is ripe for potentially problematic behaviour. Equally, discourse that overly fixates on the contradiction of a fat woman bodyshaming another person ignores the other allegations against the singer that go beyond fat shaming (which is bad enough) to include religious discrimination, assault, sexual harassment and false imprisonment.