How Are Black Women Writers Surviving The WGA Strike? Together.

Black women are not a monolith, and neither are Black women screenwriters. Our experiences vary. Still, there are common throughlines in the narrative, and these follow us into every space we occupy — including massive labor union meetings where we must put our reactions to these experiences on the backburner to fight the fight that's in front of us. If Black women are to stand any chance at a future in Hollywood, the WGA needs to win this fight. Right now, none of us are writing movies or TV. The peers who've walked this path with me were already underpaid, underemployed, and underestimated, and now we're all out of work. The stakes were already so high — and now they're higher than ever. "If we don't get new contracts that pay us our worth," Renard says, "there will be a mass exodus of Black Women from Hollywood."