Doechii Called Out Trump At The BET Awards & It Needed To Be Said

The BET Awards have long been a night to celebrate us and take in the joy that our culture and community creates. It’s also often a stage to shed light on societal issues, as Taraji P. Henson did when she called out the threat of Project 2025 at last year’s program. And it’s a matter of fact that there’s some real widespread burnout among us, as the rest of the country often expects Black people to swoop in and save the day when everyone else faces oppression.