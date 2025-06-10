Doechii Called Out Trump At The BET Awards & It Needed To Be Said
When lightning strikes right outside the doors of where dozens of folks with platforms are getting honored, you're damn right it’s their responsibility to use their platform and speak on it.
There’s some real widespread burnout among us as the rest of the country often expects Black people to swoop in and save the day when everyone else faces oppression.
“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest — I want y'all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2025
