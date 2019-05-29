Skip navigation!
Los Angeles
Fashion
Now You Can Rent The Runway Inside Of Nordstrom
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
The Unlikely Eyeshadow Trend You'll Be Wearing This Summer
Thatiana Diaz
May 29, 2019
Big Little Lies
You Can Actually Visit The Ice Cream Shop From That Iconic
Bi...
This past August, Big Little Lies fans were given a tasty treat: a paparazzi photo of Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at none other than
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Tonight On
Vanderpump Rules
, TomTom Will Officially Open...
Tonight, Vanderpump Rules fans will tune in to see the official opening of TomTom, the restaurant and bar Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd started with Tom
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
The Hills
Cast: Where Are They Now?
It's been nine years since The Hills aired its very last episode, and since then, the show's drama-loving teens have grown up, become moguls, married, and
by
Natalie Morin
Yoga
How Goat Yoga Became A Massive Wellness Trend
If you watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know that Lisa Rinna is always one step ahead of the wellness trends. And on the RHOBH premiere
by
Cory Stieg
Celebrity Couples
This Is What Hailey Bieber Would Eat On Her Ideal Date Night With...
With a combined net worth of $268 million, you'd think the Biebers would have extravagant date nights, like renting out an amusement park, watching
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
10 Super Bowl Nail Ideas — Even If You Just Watch The Commercials
Whether you're a loyal football fan with a vintage Tom Brady jersey to prove it, or you're just now realizing L.A. has a football team, chances are better
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
Wear Your Rams Team Spirit On Your Sleeve This Game Day
Whether you’ve been a Rams fan since birth or are newly-minted with their recent descendant upon L.A. (hey, Angelenos!), Sunday, February 3 is clearly a
by
Bobby Schuessler
Home
Here's How Much It Would Cost To Buy Lisa Vanderpump's ...
Those of us who never miss an episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are all too familiar with Lisa Vanderpump's
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
Nike's New Campaign Showcases Some Pretty Inspiring People (...
The word "hero" gets thrown around a lot. This week alone, we've seen it used to describe the ass-kicking protagonist in a new action flick, a courier
by
Kelly Agnew
Money Diaries
A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A Joint $120,000 Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Beauty
"French Dip" Nails Are Trending In L.A. — & Here Are Our Favorites
Last week I did something I haven't done since high school. I dusted off my oldest box of nail products, dug to the bottom for a half-used pack of nail
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The "New Wave" Is The Secret To Getting Straight Hair To Hold A Curl
Remember in Legally Blonde when Elle Woods cracked her firm’s exceptionally challenging murder case by simply understanding the chemical composition and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The "Vertical Piercing" Is L.A.'s Raddest New Earring Trend
The daith. The snug. The constellation. If it seems like celebrity piercers usher a new trend into the beauty zeitgeist every few months, it's because,
by
Lexy Lebsack
29Rooms
Don't Miss Out on the Event of the Year: Get Your 29Rooms Lo...
This year, we’re giving you even more reason to get excited for the holiday season. 29Rooms is coming to Los Angeles again in 2018, and it’s going to
by
Us
Beauty
6 Bold Hair Color Trends That We've Seeing
Everywhere
When it comes to hair color, trends don’t really change, they shift — which is the perfect way to describe the breakout looks we'e seeing in 2018.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Home Decor
At The Little Market, Lauren Conrad Sells Gifts That Give Back
Since she first appeared on our TV screens almost 15 years ago as the breakout star of the seminal MTV reality show Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad has been
by
Cait Munro
Food & Drinks
California Becomes First To Ban Plastic Straws From Restaurants S...
Do you live in the Golden State? If so, say goodbye to a mainstay of soda counters: the humble plastic straw. Food & Wine reports that Governor Jerry
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
The Minimalist Nail Trend You'll Want To Wear Through Fall
Everyone is going bare in L.A., but it's not what you think. We're not talking about topless beach protests or Carrie Bradshaw's infamous Brazilian bikini
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
Los Angeles Just Banned The Manufacturing & Selling Of Fur
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council, led by council members Paul Koretz, Bob Blumenfield, and Mitch O’Farrell, unanimously voted to ban the sale
by
Channing Hargrove
Los Angeles
A Flamin' Hot Cheetos-Themed Restaurant Will Open In Los Ang...
Viral food mashups continue to dominate our social media feeds and, over the past few years, one snack in particular has found its place as a popular
by
Olivia Harrison
Emmy Awards
Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating At The Emmy Awards Gove...
Many of 2018's biggest food trends fall into the plant-based arena. Oat milk has all but taken over and different versions of the Impossible Burger have
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
The Pro Guide To Getting, Maintaining & Growing Out Blonde Hair
Blonde hair's siren song is strong. It lures you in with its light-reflecting shine and youth-enhancing tones, but it can turn on you just as quickly. One
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Minimal Tattoo Trend Sweeping L.A. Right Now
"Getting a wrist tattoo is an unusual, new, and totally fresh way to express yourself," said no one ever. The reality is, the universally popular place to
by
Lexy Lebsack
Movies
Wondering What Lena Dunham's Been Up To? Quentin Tarantino&#...
Though Lena Dunham has taken a bit of a step back from the spotlight over the past year, she's been extremely busy behind the scenes. The
by
Madison Medeiros
Health Trends
The Wellness Trends Everyone In L.A. Is Obsessed With Right Now
To many New Yorkers, there's a stereotypical idea of what "L.A. wellness" entails: hikes in Runyon Canyon, CBD oil green smoothies, and bone broth from
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
The Foundation Our Editors Swear By For No-Makeup Makeup Days
"Holy sh*t, this is magic!" was the first Slack message that one of our beauty writers sent to me when I asked her to try the buzziest new foundation out
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
L.A. Girls Love This New Under-$20 Hair Line
Leopard print midi skirts. Gucci-inspired loafers. Dangly hoops. These are just a few of the items that might inspire you to surf over to & Other Stories,
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
How This Male Influencer Found Power In Makeup
Most vloggers wouldn't want their parents interrupting their makeup tutorials. But when Andrew Edgerton's dad stepped in to pay him a compliment, it made
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Confessions Of Hollywood's Most In-Demand Tattoo Artist
Brian Woo, better known as Dr. Woo, is the go-to tattoo artist for celebrities like Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Zoë Kravitz. To celebrate his TV debut
by
Lexy Lebsack
