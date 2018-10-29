Don't Miss Out on the Event of the Year: Get Your 29Rooms Los Angeles Tickets Today

This year, we’re giving you even more reason to get excited for the holiday season. 29Rooms is coming to Los Angeles again in 2018, and it’s going to be even bigger, brighter, and packed with more inspiration than ever before. The LA pop-up will include ambitious new rooms, interactive elements in every session, and evening hours that let you experience the magic of 29Rooms like never before (complete with drinks and snacks, of course!)
The theme this year is Expand Your Reality — a chance to transcend borders and boundaries and unlock all the possibilities that an open, creative mind has to offer. We’re daring you to dream, take risks, and leave all doubts behind as you wander through Refinery29’s interactive world of cause, culture, and creativity. This funhouse will also allow you to experience the magic created by a talented group of artists and creatives. And exclusive to the LA pop-up is an “Artists in Residence” room where we will have live art classes with LA-based artists, who will guide guests into making their own art. To catch a glimpse of what to know, watch the video below.
29Rooms Los Angeles will run for five days, from Dec 5-9. We will also be offering a special package called 29Rooms Party After Dark — a fun, intimate way to experience the event that includes two complimentary drink tickets, snacks for purchase, a live DJ, smaller crowds, surprise performances, and more.
Tickets will likely sell out quickly, so make sure to not miss out and buy your tickets ASAP. This is a one-of-a-kind event you won’t want to miss!
When is 29Rooms?
The event will start on Wednesday, Dec 5th and end Sunday, Dec 9th. Wednesday will have two sessions, which will last three hours. The sessions are: 3–6 p.m. and 7–10 p.m. Thursday, Friday & Saturday have three sessions at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m (for Party After Dark). Sunday will also have sessions for GA at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.
Where is 29Rooms?
The Reef | 1933 South Broadway | Los Angeles, CA 90007
How much are tickets?
$39.99 for General Admission.
$69.99 for 29Rooms Party After Dark.
Where can I buy tickets?
What is 29Rooms Party After Dark Sessions?
29Rooms Party After Dark are held Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. The 29Rooms Party After Dark ticket includes all of the perks of the General Admission ticket plus a chance to beat the crowds, two complimentary drink tickets, snacks, music you can boogie to, and secret performances. This unique experience takes the magic of 29Rooms to the next level.
