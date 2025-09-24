I Traveled to Thailand & Learned That Time Isn’t Real

When we finally arrived at our resort, anxious and exhausted, my thoughts about time began to shift. In Thailand, time doesn't necessarily move according to the clock. Things begin when they’re meant to. The focus is more on readiness and less on the actual minute hand. This idea showed up from the moment we stepped into our resort. The concierge staff welcomed us with a smile, walked us over to a large ceremonial gong, and invited us to strike it three times. It was a symbolic way of marking our arrival and the beginning of our stay. But it also made something click: whatever time we’d “lost” stressing about luggage or sleeping through layovers didn’t matter. That time had passed, and in that sense, it no longer existed. And now we had time to do what our bodies actually needed us to: freshen up, relax on the king-sized bed in our villa, and beat jet lag so we could actually enjoy the days ahead of us.