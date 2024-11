Friendships Deserve Anniversary Trips Too — I Should Know

Over dinner, Ruth and I discussed how we’d managed it for so long and agreed that when one of us suggests doing something, we make it happen. Most of us are guilty of saying at least once to a friend that “we must meet up,” knowing full well we never will, but that is rarely the case for us. Each time we see each other is a deliberate choice not just to see each other that day but to continue making the effort . Sometimes that's driving 60 miles to a cafe in a strip mall just so we can see each other for an hour. Sometimes it’s travelling thousands of miles to spend a week together on a beach in Mazatlán. To do that for 20 years is no mean feat. Why not acknowledge it with a bougie weekend away and call it a friendiversary? Look at your calendar, text your best friend and make a date to celebrate how long you’ve been together.