I’m Single, But I Get All The Romance I Need From My Friendships

We had always shown each other love. We had always been radically honest. We had always tried our best to communicate clearly. This meant we could continue to be caring to one another without worrying we were sending mixed messages. It meant neither of us had to wonder what the other was thinking. It meant we felt empowered to ask for space to process the split, without the fear that we’d never see each other again. This sense of open clarity is why we are still friends, and why I still feel safe within the friendship.