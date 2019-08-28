It's no secret that young people are in the grip of a loneliness epidemic. Feeling isolated and spending a lot of time by yourself (not by choice) can be detrimental to both your mental and physical health, and it's a generational problem that requires action.
But quality alone time can also be empowering: an oasis in the middle of an otherwise overwhelming and busy week. More than a third of single Britons enjoy taking themselves out on solo dates, also known as "masturdating", according to a recent survey of 2,000 people. Turns out, women are more confident about dating themselves, with 41% saying they were happy to romance themselves, compared to around 37% of men. Five women told us how they like to spend their solo date nights (and days)...