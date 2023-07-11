ADVERTISEMENT
It's no secret that young people are in the grip of a loneliness epidemic. Feeling isolated and spending a lot of time by yourself (not by choice) can be detrimental to both your mental and physical health, and it's a generational problem that requires action.
But quality alone time can also be empowering: an oasis in the middle of an otherwise overwhelming and busy week. More people are taking themselves out on solo dates, also known as "masturdating". The idea is to take yourself out on a date, treat yourself to something special, and enjoy your own company — without all the awkward pauses in conversation on a first date.
Ahead, 5 women share their best tips for a