Why Are Millennials And Gen Z The Loneliest Generations?

If you don’t feel like you have people to turn to regularly to ease feelings of isolation, look for ways you can have connections in other scenarios. “The simple act of smiling or beginning a conversation with a neighbour or shopkeeper can be unexpectedly uplifting,” says Sokarno. “Don’t be afraid to be the first to reach out and say hello — a small conversation in small talk can have you feeling socially connected to people again (even if it’s only in a small way). Or write a letter to a loved one or a long-lost friend — the act of putting your thoughts and feelings on a page and knowing someone else will read it will make you feel more connected.”