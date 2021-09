Why It’s Important To Spend Time Alone

It happens about 10 minutes before I get home. I’ve had a strong day smashing admin and returning that package because not everyone looks good in beige culottes, but, unusually, there’s nothing planned for the evening. I’ve got the whole night to myself; I can do anything, watch anything, eat chips in the bath if I want to — and I am starting to feel panicked.

This is because I know what will happen: I'll manage to cook a good meal , and eat said good meal, and then it will all go from zero to googling air pollution and becoming convinced I’m going to die of lung-related illnesses terrifyingly quickly. That, or I'm obsessing over the time I borrowed my mate's mega expensive Macbook then stomped on it by accident.

Problem is, my inability to be alone doesn't make sense, because I maintain that I am an introvert. I avoid big festivals, not because of the long-distance walking, but because you can’t have alone time without losing your friends and ending up around a campfire with insistent Australians. I even like freelancing and doing life admin alone. And yet, there’s just something about A Night By Myself that feels formalised to the point where you have to capitalise each word.