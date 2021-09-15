Why It’s Important To Spend Time Alone

“Extroverts need to be with people to feel good, and introverts need alone time to recharge after being with people, because they can find it draining,” says Michael Guttridge, a business and coaching psychologist. “Introverts are often better at being on their own because they need it, whereas extroverts might find they’re climbing the walls without that reassurance of company. They might have low self confidence and need people to make them feel good — without that, then they can turn to negative thoughts.”

He continues: “There are five elements to a personality, each with their own sliding scale. One of these is neuroticism, and it refers to anxiety levels. If someone is anxious and introspective, then that can spiral when they’re on their own whether they’re an extrovert, or an introvert.”

Ah, so anxious extroverts and introverts can both struggle to be on their own, and sometimes, it's because they're frightened of what that introspection could bring up — what thoughts could climb out of that carefully packed-away box.