The Eating Disorder No One Ever Talks About

Hannah, Frances, and L noticed negative social and psychological consequences, too. Each said they spend too much time and money on the habit. "I spend up to $10 a day on it," said Frances. "I get extremely anxious when I go out with other people, because I know I can’t get away with this behaviour. I used to be very outgoing and always wanted to go out, and now I am much more withdrawn, and would rather be alone so that I can chew and spit at times." L said that the compulsion to CHSP distracts her both at work and during the middle of assignments, while Hannah said it puts her "in a suicidal state," because of the feelings of guilt tied up with it.