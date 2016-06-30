It's Time To Talk About Chewing And Spitting Disorder

Hannah, Frances, and L noticed negative social and psychological consequences too. Each admits to spending too much time and money on the habit. “I spend up to $10 (£7) a day on it,” says Frances. “I get extremely anxious when I go out with other people because I know I can’t get away with this behaviour. I used to be very outgoing and always wanted to go out, and now I am much more withdrawn, and would rather be alone so that I can chew and spit at times.” L says that the compulsion to CHSP distracts her both at work and during the middle of assignments, while Hannah admitted it puts her “in a suicidal state” because of the feelings of guilt tied up with it.



Ultimately, we need to assess our acknowledgement of CHSP as a disorder if people are to be able to seek treatment for it, says Dr Kinmond. “If CHSP is not included in the DSM then this may make it easier for some people to come forward, as they will not feel they are psychiatrically ill or being labelled. However, in order to receive the relevant treatment, it may be helpful to have a recognised label. Arguably, there may be people engaging in this behaviour who either do not see it as a problem, or do see it as a problem but do not know where to go for help.”



*Names have been changed as interviewees wished to stay anonymous



If you would like to talk to somebody about CHSP, please contact your GP or a medical professional.



