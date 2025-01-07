I Cut My 7-Hours-A-Day Screen Time In Half — & Got My Life Back

I added time limits on my social media apps — 30 minutes each day. Honestly, I was shocked at how quickly those 30 minutes would pass. I was even more shocked when, after getting the “you have five minutes left” warning, I realised how much content I could get through in that small window. Set a timer and try it for yourself: It’ll be a wake-up call. These warnings helped me keep myself in check. If I ever chose to go beyond those 30 minutes (I could snooze or dismiss the limit), that choice would be considered. I’d ask myself: Do I actually need this? The answer was usually no, so when it occasionally was yes (to send a message, post a photo or indulge in more memes), I felt okay with it. I also started using the “close friends” feature on Instagram more. I enjoyed the privacy and faffed less over what I posted there (another time-saver), knowing the audience seeing it was tiny. Then I deleted Hinge (again); the app had drained enough of my time with no reward. Slowly, I gained minutes back and started to feel in control of my phone, rather than it controlling me.