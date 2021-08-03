Life, once again, got in the way. This time it was because my wife got her second vaccine on Tuesday and had a fever all night. It eventually passed but her terrible night’s sleep meant I also got an awful one and spent the whole day feeling… off. I put off reading until after work when I spent 40 minutes reading in the bath, listening to the rain. I planned to finish the rest after dinner but once I’d eaten and settled down I was feeling the soothing but maybe ill-advised effects of the bath. Despite being both into what I was reading and bound by obligation to keep reading, I could barely keep my eyes open. I gave up when I hit the hour mark and ended up in bed, lights out, by 9.30pm. Adulthood!