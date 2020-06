Here's the thing with meditation: As much as you may think to yourself, "Am I doing this correctly?" the truth is, there's no wrong way to do it. (Take it from a chronic over-thinker.) That said, if downloading a meditation app will help you get started (or if push notifications will encourage you to keep up the habit), then by all means, go for it. Plus, with countless options available on the App Store, you're bound to find the one best tailored to your mental health goals . Whatever you're looking to focus on – getting better sleep , soothing anxious thoughts , easing burnout — chances are, taking some mindful minutes out of your day can help with all of it.