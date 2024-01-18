Why Going To The Gallery Is My Secret Self-Care Weapon

Art Fund’s Calm and Collected report also revealed that visiting museums can bring people together — and for me, when I need the comfort of others, I go and see art exhibitions with friends. The gallery becomes a space for us to not only share opinions about what’s in front of us, but also to catch up and connect. I still smile at the memory of going to the V&A in 2022 to see the Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear exhibition with a close friend. Thanks to having the Plus One option of the National Art Pass, I could offer her a discounted ticket, too. As we roamed through the rooms enjoying the extravagant outfits, she caught me up on what she did the previous week, from work gossip to the dates she had been on. It almost felt as if we were window shopping in a mall: One of us would interject with, “Oh, I like that one!” when looking at a 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier trompe l’oeil Greek god torso blazer, or Alessandro Michele’s Gucci ballgown skirt made for Harry Styles in 2020. I love how going to a museum can be a fun social activity, too (definitely better than doing a HIIT class together at 7 a.m.).