If Your SAD Symptoms Aren’t Shifting, Get Distracted

The experts know distraction can serve us — to a point. Caroline Plumer , psychotherapist, says that on the upside, “distraction can be a good way of getting out of a negative spiral or stopping overthinking from worsening”. She calls it a “circuit breaker” and a tool that might be able to “give us hope”, which is something we all could do with. “Distractions are a reminder that we won't always feel so bad, and we do have the capacity to cope,” she adds. “Some people may find that making plans for the future gives them something to look forward to, but others may find focusing on a task is a better distraction”. That might involve baking bread for the first time, decluttering your wardrobe, going to an art gallery and reading all of the information cards, or driving off somewhere with a friend. For a condition like SAD, where the low mood is caused by the environment and lack of daylight, distracting yourself with thoughts of what’s coming ahead in sunnier months can help. Friends are vital too in dark times. “If you want to hang out with friends, remember you are well within your rights to ask that the time isn't spent dwelling on something difficult, but do try not to completely shut people out,” says Plumer. “A balance of having fun and keeping it light and also having those deeper conversations can be just what we need to ride out tough times.”