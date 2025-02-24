If Your SAD Symptoms Aren’t Shifting, Get Distracted

“Circuit breakers” serve a purpose when managing our wellbeing, but only if we don’t begin indulging in them to the point at which they become a new cycle in themselves. Plumber says: “Any distraction that makes you feel bad afterwards — physically or emotionally — is probably not a good distraction. Equally, something risky or potentially self destructive is best avoided. The reality is that most of us, if we take a second to step back and be really honest with ourselves, know whether what we are doing is healthy for us or if we are being somewhat reckless.” So, that drunken Saturday night out might well be a good distraction one week — a chance to let loose, see friends, dance, and feel free. But if it becomes a crutch to lean on, that kind of distraction opens up a whole new wave of problems. Also, if you’re then spending all of the next day in bed recovering, you’re only going to miss more daylight and opportunities to get outside in nature. “Distracting ourselves constantly may seem like a good idea when we're facing difficult emotions, but if we don't confront what we're feeling at some point, then the likelihood is it will come back later to bite us,” says Plumer. “It's always worth ensuring that we are making time to process our experiences and not just distract ourselves from them.”