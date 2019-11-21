I move on to Beeja, which bills itself as 'meditation for everyone'. Built for beginners and seasoned meditators, your first option when you log in is to select whether you know how to meditate (no guide necessary), you want to be guided or you have no experience whatsoever. Having done a total of 15 minutes at this point, I confidently select 'Please guide me'. The next option is the first I've seen of this kind – whether I want it to be practical or spiritual. I opt for practical, knowing I'm not quite ready for any spiritual claims made through an app. The practical guidance offerings are divided into voice and vibes. Having done two voice-guided meditations and no longer wanting to give space to my anxieties at all, I opt for vibes and select Joy, something I always want more of in my life. Interestingly, the woman pictured for Joy is also the one pictured for Sadness and Grief on the other page...