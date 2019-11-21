I started with Headspace, having read it is best for beginners through its series of 'guided meditations' – audio sessions where you’re led on a journey of contemplation. Immediately I can see the appeal of the app. Clearly a lot of work has gone into making sure the user experience is not intimidating for absolute newbies like me. After answering a series of questions about what I hope to gain from the app (I ticked sleep, focus and anxiety) and watching a soothingly animated video about the process of guided meditation, I was taken to the Basics course and sat through my first guided meditation. I opted for a three-minute meditation, thinking it was the bare minimum I could do. After finding a quiet space in the office and choosing a 'female voice' (side note: what does a 'female voice' even mean at this point?), I settled into my first journey into mindfulness.
View this post on Instagram
This being human is not simple. It is rarely gentle. Or easy. We experience pain and challenge and heartbreak. We may cause pain and challenge and heartbreak. But each of us, with our wounds and our burdens and our gifts and our hopes, we are doing our best. Each of us is trying, and sometimes getting it right and sometimes messing it up. Because that is the nature of being here, human. 💗 What is one thing you could do today to practice self-compassion?
View this post on Instagram
Myth: There’s no point meditating if you don’t feel stressed.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Fact: There’s every reason to meditate even if you don’t feel stressed! Meditation is a technique that enhances everything you do, from helping you tune into a fresher self, to revealing your new life-goals, to giving you the focus to achieve them. Our courses and classes can help you leap into the next phase of your life.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #beeja #beejameditation #meditateanywhere #meditationtime #consciousness #awareness #conscious #aware #higherconsciousness #stress #innerpeace #meditatedaily
View this post on Instagram
With Muse 2, we took the original design from our flagship product and upgraded it to a sleeker, lower profile with all-new sensors and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, users can explore a whole new range of real-time feedback, including body movement, heart rate and breath - giving a more holistic way to take your meditation practice further. In short, we’ve expanded from providing real-time feedback of brain activity in the original Muse: the brain sensing headband to both mind and body experiences with Muse 2.