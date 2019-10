16 Small (& Free) Changes To Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

A fun yet practical take on how to be kinder to the planet, the book tackles the big questions – think sex, food, travel and politics – but also offers practical advice that can easily be incorporated into everyday life. Next time you replace your toothbrush, steer clear of plastic and invest in a bamboo one instead. Or why not try a menstrual cup rather than your go-to box of tampons?While the climate crisis can't be solved individually, every little tweak we make to our daily routines – however small – has an impact. Read on for a few easy (and free!) tips from Fee's guide, and help to save the world from the comfort of your own home.