12 Stylish Organisation Buys Our Tidiest Editors Swear By

There's oil and water, and then there's writers and organisation...or so we thought. To our own surprise, us R29 Shopping writers are quite the organised bunch — and it's all thanks to some top-notch, undeniably stylish organisation products we once upon a time added to our carts.
The upcoming 12 products keep our living spaces tidy and our heads above water. Whether it's the funky resin pill tray decluttering our director's nightstand or a couple of chic crates complementing our strategist's countertops, these organisation buys somehow help us beat the stereotype of messy writers. So, anyone in the market for unique and practical purchases, scroll on. Hey, if a storage solution can manage a writer's home, it can handle anything.
"London space is no joke and when you do get a nice-sized bedroom you have to play Jenga so the good energy flows well. I have this odd little corner right next to my bedroom door, after about a year of a crappy little plastic three-drawer I finally invested in bigger storage in the form of a baby pink locker from Mustard Made. *screams in Barbiecore* I love it. It holds a lot of shit and looks so great in my room. Win-win for everyone. The locker itself was pretty easy to set up, even if you're not a natural DIYer like myself (I just needed a housemate to help with the top panel and all you need tool-wise is a crosshead screwdriver for attaching the handle onto the door)." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer & Content Producer
"A messy nightstand? Not on my watch. This ClutterConcepts tray is where I stash my earrings, watch, contacts case, AirPods, and pretty much any other small item I use regularly, at the end of the day. And honestly, despite its small profile, it’s become one of the biggest conversation pieces in my home, getting me the 'oohs' and 'aahs' I so desperately wish every item in my home elicited." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"If you like a funky eyeshadow look like me, you most likely also have an eclectic eyeshadow brush collection. That means, brushes of all different lengths, sizes, and colours — and just a whole lot of stress on a desk. I curb mine with this simple organiser. I also love how I can pop a few palettes in it as well for easy access. It's a must-have in my apartment." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"Whether it’s a pair of studs I can’t wait to take off or a stray contact lens, I’m always in need of a small container to keep loose items from disappearing in my purse. Enter these truly adorable macaron cases, which I tuck everywhere, from my nightstand drawer to my purse, and use constantly. Fortunately, the seal on them is also extremely strong, so they’ve never opened up in a purse, no matter how much jostling they get." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I really enjoy this storage cart 1) because it can be easily rolled around to different corners of my house depending on my mood, 2) because it has matte drawers that make for a much sleeker look than if they were fully transparent, and 3) it adds a nice pop of colour to my space. Since joining the R29 shopping team, I’ve received more samples of beauty products than I know what to do with, and my bathroom is only so big, so I’ve enlisted these drawers to help neatly store and organise my new products instead of them being flung aimlessly around my house." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"In a studio flat (with not a single wardrobe) you’ve got to get creative with your organisation. I love these fun crates by Hay. They come in multiple sizes and colours and fold flat (!) for easy stacking/storing/moving. I use the small size on my kitchen countertop to house my cooking oils, vinegars and salts, a medium size in my bathroom for extra toilet paper rolls and a few in my cabinets for miscellaneous snacks — you get the idea!" — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Strategist
"I have a zillion skincare products and love to switch up my routine multiple times a week, so the surface of my vanity is always cluttered with half-used moisturisers and serums. This multi-story organiser keeps the mess at bay and I love that you can rotate it around 360 degrees to fetch what you need." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"I'm buying a ton of rings and I'm constantly losing them so I plan on buying these cute cloud-shaped trays. They'll keep my baubles in one place and simultaneously put a smile on my face." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I have a not-so-large bedroom but a very big collection of stuff, so this compact 4-cube ‘bookcase’ has been a saviour for me. It nestles underneath my wall-mounted TV with some decorations and my cable box sitting on top, and a whole lot stored in it. I have the dark chestnut option to match my drawers and wardrobe, and I’ve added black fabric storage bins into each cube to help keep my belongings secure and out of view so that I can keep my clutter without having to look at it!" — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"There’s no denying that the packaging things like cotton swabs and floss picks come in is undeniably unattractive. My preferred solution for storing those grooming essentials? These gold-toned mDesign apothecary jars, which give my medicine cabinet and vanity a cleaner and much more elevated look." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I like to separate my underwear by colour and occasion, and my biggest pet peeve is finding loose socks in random corners of my dresser." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"While cube storage isn’t always the most aesthetic way to keep items contained, it’s something I do still use to maintain organisation in my wardrobe and basement. And luckily, there are ways to make those boxy storage accessories a whole lot more attractive, like with these adorable gold-dotted fabric drawers. I’ve replaced the sad, beige drawers my storage cubes came with these ones and it really has made a huge difference in how my tucked-away items look." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director