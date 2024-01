Don’t get me wrong, I love a H&M Home and Ikea hauls as much as the next homebody — especially for the ease and price points — but sometimes there’s a particular sense of individualism that I’m hankering after. After all, your home should reflect you in all your chaotic, creative glory: All the ultra-niche, stylistic amalgamations pinned to your Pinterest boards (hello, Western Gothic ), the fantastical designs you lust over at your local antiques market, or the fairytale-type decor that you imagined owning one day as a kid. Not just the same mid-century modern-meets-Scandi minimalism fare that everyone else is buying.