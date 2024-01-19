Don’t get me wrong, I love a H&M Home and Ikea hauls as much as the next homebody — especially for the ease and price points — but sometimes there’s a particular sense of individualism that I’m hankering after. After all, your home should reflect you in all your chaotic, creative glory: All the ultra-niche, stylistic amalgamations pinned to your Pinterest boards (hello, Western Gothic), the fantastical designs you lust over at your local antiques market, or the fairytale-type decor that you imagined owning one day as a kid. Not just the same mid-century modern-meets-Scandi minimalism fare that everyone else is buying.
Luckily, I’ve just discovered the perfect independent brand to help me on my decorating crusade: Casa by JJ, which takes inspiration from vintage designs and antiquities from across the globe and works closely with artisans and small businesses to create some of the coolest, most interesting designs that I’ve seen in a while. Everything from White Lotus-esque Sicilian head vases to a crab clutching a mother-of-pearl shell dish for all your mermaid dinner party needs. All with price points that start at just £5 and stretch up to £1360.
Suitably intrigued? I’ve pulled out the 16 weirdest, wackiest and most wonderful pieces from Casa by JJ catching my eye.
