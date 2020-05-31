All The Essentials For Your Socially Distanced Picnic In The Park

Now that we can meet up with six people outside of our household (still two metres apart and wear those masks, folks!), we’re being reminded of all the fun and frolics summertime brings. We won’t be travelling abroad anytime soon but suddenly, when the world feels this small, an afternoon in the park is as restorative and thrilling as a long weekend away. Deciding which portable cocktail to make, which takeaway pizza to order and which friend to see is easy enough, but how to make your picnic look Insta-worthy?