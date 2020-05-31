All The Essentials For Your Socially Distanced Picnic In The Park

With non-essential shops opening from 15th June, lockdown measures may be easing but in the interest of protecting those more vulnerable than ourselves, we’ll be keeping up our social distancing in public spaces. That includes parks, which, thanks to the beautiful weather we’re enjoying, have been an oasis of calm during the crisis. For those without private gardens, these pockets of green provide much-needed physical and mental space, keeping us connected to nature and helping us get that all-important vitamin D.
Now that we can meet up with six people outside of our household (still two metres apart and wear those masks, folks!), we’re being reminded of all the fun and frolics summertime brings. We won’t be travelling abroad anytime soon but suddenly, when the world feels this small, an afternoon in the park is as restorative and thrilling as a long weekend away. Deciding which portable cocktail to make, which takeaway pizza to order and which friend to see is easy enough, but how to make your picnic look Insta-worthy?
It’s time to step away from the holey picnic blanket your mum gave you and to do better than single-use plastic cups for your beverage of choice. Click on for a plethora of aesthetically pleasing picnic gear to take your park holiday from "nah" to "nice!"