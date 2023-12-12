"Sure, I could have persisted with my period pain strategy of wandering around the house with a regular hot water bottle stuffed down my trousers, but life already offers so many opportunities to feel undignified, I figured; why not take a win where I could? WUKA's hot water bottle is loooooong (77cm to be precise) and is designed to be worn around your waist, either at the front — take that, needlessly painful cramps! — or on your lower back, which is the perfect antidote for when you’ve been disrespecting your spine by working from your bed or sofa (that’s right: I see you. And I am you). It’s even got a little pocket that you can tuck your hands in, resulting in a very pleasing ‘I’m a Jane Austen character and I’m wearing a hand muff, aren’t I charming?’ effect (if you squint). There’s a lot more I could say, but honestly, if that last bit didn’t convince you, I don’t know what will." — Jessica Aureli, Associate Copy Editor