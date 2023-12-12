It's that time of year again: wake in the dark, internally debate whether you really need a job, loose the argument with yourself, crawl out of bed, immediately regret the decision; spend the rest of the day trying to warm frozen fingers, battle wind and rain, and daydream longingly about your warm, cosy duvet. Rinse, repeat. Winter can be a long old slog at the worst of times, which is why we're all about making it as easy and as enjoyable as possible. And so, I did what I always do when facing a predicament — I asked my colleagues for their advice.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From extra long, supposedly 'life changing' water bottles to heated blankets with feet pockets (yes really), these are all the ways Refinery29 editors are surviving (and trying to thrive in) the colder months; and the products making winter just that bit more bearable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
"Sure, I could have persisted with my period pain strategy of wandering around the house with a regular hot water bottle stuffed down my trousers, but life already offers so many opportunities to feel undignified, I figured; why not take a win where I could? WUKA's hot water bottle is loooooong (77cm to be precise) and is designed to be worn around your waist, either at the front — take that, needlessly painful cramps! — or on your lower back, which is the perfect antidote for when you’ve been disrespecting your spine by working from your bed or sofa (that’s right: I see you. And I am you). It’s even got a little pocket that you can tuck your hands in, resulting in a very pleasing ‘I’m a Jane Austen character and I’m wearing a hand muff, aren’t I charming?’ effect (if you squint). There’s a lot more I could say, but honestly, if that last bit didn’t convince you, I don’t know what will." — Jessica Aureli, Associate Copy Editor
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"Blankets are my everything; I love this blanket from Big Blanket Co. for sleeping and snuggling under for nice winter film marathons because 1. it’s huge, and 2. my blanket-hogging partner (and dog) can’t leave me freezing at night with this much material to go around. I’m serious when I say this is a huge, snuggly-soft blanket. I recommend it to everyone, blanket-lovers and non-blanket-lovers alike." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"My cosy season uniform consists almost exclusively of an oversized sweatshirt, joggers and some thick socks — you simply can’t go wrong. These joggers from Champion are fleece lined for maximum warmth and comfort, I’ll be wearing them all throughout winter while curled up on the sofa with a hot bev. The wide leg is also a welcome departure from the classic elasticated ankle and makes me feel that little bit more put together." — Kristine Romano, Associate Editor, Photo & Design
"Anyone who knows me knows that I am a big baker, especially in the winter as the squirrels and I get ready for hibernation. I prefer baking apple crumble pie in glass pie plates as they allow me to see the pie’s baking status and prevent burning. Glass also just presents very nicely and has the wow factor I'm going for. I particularly like this set of glass pie plates since they come in a pack of three (more pie for everyone), the handles make for easy carrying, and the little designs on the crust area are a nice aesthetic flourish." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"This will be my third year buying this candle, that’s how much I love it. It’s the perfect candle for cosy autumn and winter evenings, with notes of nutmeg and cinnamon. Another reason I like this candle brand in particular is because it has the look of some other luxury candles, without the premium price tag. Top tip — if you love the scent they also sell No.4 as a perfume oil so you can carry it around with you all day." — Claire Porter, Senior Audience Development Manager
"Slowly but steadily, FitFlop is taking over my shoe collection — from sandals to hiking boots — and my weak ankles are so glad of it. Now they’re saving my cold toes with their new Gen FF shearling booties which are hands down the comfiest slippers I’ve ever worn (truly, they've taken over from my trusty UGG Scufettes and Birkenstock Bostons). Plus, they feel really sturdy — like they'll last me years — thanks to the thick, grippy rubber outersole (so you can wear them outside if you want), the wide leather edging that protects the suede from wear and tear, and the cushioned inner sole for extra bounce and support." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"Cosying up with a nice cup of tea on a chilly morning is one of the best feelings and my Bistro Tile Margot Mug from Anthropologie makes it much more special. It elevates a regular cup of jasmine green tea and is nice to look at while perched on your coffee table or desk. As its monogrammed, it's also the perfect thoughtful present, so all you have to do is choose your giftee's initial to give a cute custom gift." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"From her effortless vintage tees and silky slips to insouciantly cool mini dresses, I’ve always loved Camille Rowe’s style. And just as I attempt to elevate my winter style, the French It-girl and actress has only gone and collaborated with Reformation. As expected from the Parisian, the 18-piece capsule collection hits the right note of dressing for late nights and cosy weekend days. To me, there’s nothing more indulgent than a soft, cosy cashmere sweater like the brand’s Vann iteration. It’s truly an investment piece (unless, like me, you’ve been dealt a bad hand with moths destroying your favourite cashmere sweater over the summer months…). Fashion tragedy aside, I’m all about a buy better, buy less mantra — and making sure I’m very warm and snug throughout the colder months. And what keeps you warmer than cashmere? I’ll be pairing my black cashmere sweater with chunky boots, a white tee and wool trousers until spring arrives." — Susan Devaney, Life Director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"These are some of the most comfortable socks you'll ever own. I first found Smartwool when I had to buy hiking socks and the brand has been a favourite ever since. I usually wear slippers around the house, but if not, I wear socks — and these ones are always my top pick. They are so soft, comfortable and cushiony that I cannot stress enough how much I love them." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"Cold drinks? In this weather? There is something so nice about having coffee that stays warm all day, especially when it's cold outside. And while I know this Ember mug is a decidedly indulgent purchase, the incredible joy it brings me to get to enjoy drinks at something other than room temperature is worth every damn penny." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"This Free People staple has already earned a legion of fans on the R29 team and for good reason — its super soft and super cosy; cropped and fitted for a flattering look, and not too bulky so you can easily layer it under your winter coat (without ending up too much like the Snoopy in a puffer jacket meme). I've been loving wearing mine out on winter hikes with Free People's other winter saviour, the Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket (you can see the pink collar of my fleece just peeking out here — I opted for the Pacific colour combination with the fleece and the Viridian colour way for the puffer, and they're a perfect match). Together, they keep me toasty but not too stuffy (especially once your heart rate peaks and you naturally get a bit hot and sweaty)." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"Instead of cookies or cake, I love baking bread — like, I have an obsession. As soon as the first brisk breeze appears, I run for my Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan. The pan elevates any pumpkin bread I'm making with its sculptural design. It's super easy to use and always comes out clean with a bit of butter around the nooks and crannies and a sprinkle of flour. I’m telling you now, The Great British Bake Off has got nothing on me. Here's to creating the best winter showstopper bakes!" — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"It's not cosy season without a pajama set from Cozy Earth. I own two sets of the brand's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas and I truly live in them all autumn and winter long. The soft stretch-knit drapes around you, making you feel luxurious and the lightweight set has temperature-regulating qualities that make them perfect for long naps on the sofa and bedtime. The pretty shades and prints are also an additional perk. Totally worth the splurge, IMO." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"As a proud cold sleeper and even more proud cold feet owner, I adore this heated blanket during the chilly seasons. It’s dangerously supple, large enough to swaddle my 5’ 8” stature and super customisable, with 3 heat settings. It would be a worthy buy even without the warm and toasty oasis that is its double foot pocket stitched at the bottom. Yes, there is a situation where we can purchase a heated blanket that bakes our poorly circulated feet as much as our legs, torso and shoulders. ‘Tis a winter must-have in my home." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"If your baking and roasting output doesn’t increase 150% in the winter, I’m not sure what you’re doing. I feel like the last thing that gets an upgrade is baking supplies, but this super affordable set by ProCook is elevating my game in the kitchen." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnerships Manager
"To me, the best part about winter is having an excuse to practically never leave my bed. Sad? Sure. Honest? 100%. And, after years of having the most terrible, bargain pillows in the world (to the extreme detriment of my neck, back, and, TBH, face), I've finally invested in an actually decent pillow to sleep on. This Little Jax pillow has a indented section that's perfect for tucking my arm under and its slight incline (plus pretty heavy weight) have kept my neck comfortable night after night and have prevented me from tossing it off the bed; as I so often do with lighter pillows." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"Satin and afros go together like tea and toast. So, imagine my delight when I — a Black woman with an afro — scored this satin-lined, oversized and cosy onesie from the Black woman-owned brand Kin. The second the weather plummeted, I popped it on and wore it day after day in my flat. I didn’t realise how much more comfortable the satin lining in the hood makes me feel when wearing it. This is all to say that if you don’t have this onesie in your wardrobe by the time the January blues hit, well, I don’t know what you’re doing." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"As soon as there’s a hint of chill in the weather, I don’t want to be wearing anything other than a fleecy sweatshirt; they keep me so warm and are super easy to dress up or down, but most importantly, they are fairly low-maintenance compared to knits. I’ve fallen head over heels for this velour pullover from SummerSalt lately: the half-zip design and gorgeous olive colour upgrades the look from comfy tracksuit to casual chic and looks so cute as a set (with the matching lounge pants) or with jeans. I’ve been wearing this non-stop around the house and as a travel outfit to keep me warm and cosy on flights." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer