These Bombas Sock-Slipper Hybrids Are Instant Stocking Stuffers

I have an unscientific theory that either you’re a cozy sock person or a slipper person. Well, leave it to Bombas — purveyor of the most comfortable socks ever — to create the sock-slipper hybrid of our dreams for folks like me who are #teamthiccsocks but would love to dip a toe (or five) into the world of cozy slippers.
World, meet the Gripper Slipper. If your favorite wool socks and cable-knit slippers had a baby, this would be it. Available in a marl pattern, jacquard weave, and cable-knit, Bombas’ Gripper Slippers come in a variety of colors and are equal parts cute and comfortable. A random fun fact about me is that I kept my hospital socks after my 2008 scoliosis surgery since I loved the rubbery bottom and thicker fabric — so my love for grippy socks runs deep. But Bombas’ innovation is much more than a sock. Each pair has a super-soft brushed lining so you get all the warmth of a slipper with the fitted feel of a sock. (Plus, every pair comes with a drawstring pouch for easy portability.)
satisfied Bombas reviewers, I couldn't help but cop pairs for me and my fiancé.
Goldilocks satisfied Bombas reviewers, I couldn't help but cop pairs for me and my fiancé. We have a shared love of winter (the best season, if you ask us) and all things cozy, so Bombas' cable-knit sock slippers were right up our alley. During a recent night in, we turned on some Sunday Night Football and snapped the foot-fie pictured here. I have tiny feet (I wear a women's 5-5.5), and the XS fits me perfectly. My partner, a men's 9, wore a medium Gripper Slipper and loved the fit. (You can also get Gripper Slippers for the whole fam since baby, toddler, and kids sizes are also available.)
At $45 each, they're a bit pricey for a single pair; however, anyone who's a sock and/or slipper snob will feel the quality in these as soon as they slip 'em on. And with the holidays just around the corner, they are sure to be a thoughtful gift that will be put to use immediately. Plus, in keeping with Bombas' one-for-one give-back program, the brand will donate a pair to homeless shelters for every pair purchased, making this one of the warmest (both literally and figuratively) gestures you can give this season.
