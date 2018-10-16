Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Socks
Shopping
16 Cold-Weather Buys From Nippy To Polar Vortex
by
Marissa Rosenblum
More from Best Socks
Fashion
17 Reasons To Flaunt Your Socks This Fall
Alyssa Coscarelli
Oct 16, 2018
Fashion
Who Knew Socks Could Be This Cute?
Eliza Huber
Aug 28, 2018
Fashion
How To Embrace The Mismatched Shoes Trend
Michelle Li
Nov 20, 2017
Fashion
Socks Are So Underrated — Here's 10 Pairs Worth Paying Atten...
Bag. Sunglasses. Wallet. Check. But, what about your socks? They're probably not something you think about before heading out the door in the morning.
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Brand Behind Those Comfy Merino Wool Sneakers Just Launched A...
Update: New color alert. Click on to shop the latest colorways in these must-have merino wool shoes: Tui Light Red and Kotare Olive for the Loungers
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
A Rob X Kylie Lip Kit Collab Is Happening — & It's Weird
After the problematic train wreck that was Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's public falling out, it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner family is ready for
by
Samantha Sasso
Shopping
Nike Is Re-releasing This Crazy Shoe
Sneakerheads have reason to celebrate. After 31 years, Nike is re-releasing one of its most iconic kicks. No, these shoes aren't associated with any GOAT
by
Christopher Luu
Fashion
The Accessories At Fashion Month Were More Outrageous Than Ever
Guessing what clothing trends are going to catch on is one thing, but predicting what accessories designers will send down the runway is a totally
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
This ASOS Shopping Hack Is Kind Of A Big Deal
Like Googling discount codes before we head to checkout, or checking "subscribe" to a store's newsletter, just to get that new customer hook-up (no matter
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
I Didn’t Know It Was So Controversial To Wear Socks To Bed
They say not to let life get you down. But when one of your own guilty pleasures turns into somewhat of a hang-up — or when you’re caught at the
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
The Only Hack You Need To Nail Transitional Dressing
Update: This post was originally published on March 23, 2016. When a new season rolls around — especially spring — it's easy to get a little overly
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Pop Culture
Katy Perry Threw A '50s-Era Birthday Bash That Looks Better Than ...
As a late October baby, Katy Perry takes Halloween seriously. She threw herself a hilariously authentic 1950s-era high school sock hop birthday party on
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Celebrity Style
Beyoncé Found The Unicorn Of Heels, Literally
We always knew there was something mythical about Beyoncé. This week, however, she confirmed our suspicions — with a single pair of pumps. While
by
Erica Witte
Shopping
8 Chic Clothing Items You Can Buy At The Drugstore (Really!)
Walgreens has always been my favorite store. Growing up, I'd ask my parents for Walgreens gift cards on any given holiday. But the one by my house in
by
Rachel Besser
Designers
The Internet Found A $5 Hack For DIY'ing Those $895 Yeezy Heels
Update: We already knew fashion folks were into pins and patches, but we didn't expect these two D.I.Y.s to collide. One Illinois-based blogger got
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Aly Raisman Turned An Olympic Meme Into A Sock Design
What has Aly Raisman been up to when she hasn't been slightly busy adding to her Olympic-medal count this year? Well, she's been designing socks, among
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
TV Shows
AHS
's Evan Peters Talks About That Time He Flashed Jessi...
Mistakes happen on sets all the time, but American Horror Story star Evan Peters has one of the most awkward filming fails we've heard in a while. It's an
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Is This Weird Technique The Secret To Flawless Foundation?
While most of us expect makeup artists to use the coolest new brushes, or perhaps even a machine, to apply a flawless base, PopSugar just reported that
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Pop Culture
Blake Lively Makes A DIY Mess In This Instagram
Ryan Reynolds may be the star of the shock hit of early 2016, but his wife’s footwear situation is in tragic disrepair. We were under the impression
by
Michael Hafford
Entertainment
The Best Christmas Gift For Netflix Addicts
As a kid, getting socks for Christmas was as appealing as getting a piece of coal. But this holiday season, socks can get a serious upgrade. If you're
by
Molly Horan
Styling Tips
You've Been Underestimating This Accessory, Big Time
We can understand if socks wind up being an afterthought when you're getting dressed. They’re often out of sight — tucked inside shoes or up pant legs
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
The Shimmery Lurex Sock Is Going To Be The New Statement Necklace
Every season, there’s that one thing you end up wearing every single day. This summer, it was the $1 bandana. Last season, it was the turtleneck. Before
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Rihanna's New Gig Is "A Seminal Moment For The Sock Category"
It’s indisputable that Rihanna is a bonafide icon (she’s even got the pretty paperweight to prove it). And, in the big, badgalriri world of fashion,
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
DIY Black Booties? According To Suno, It’s Easy
Just a few years ago, the go-to signifier that you paid attention to the trends was buttoning your shirt all the way to the tippy-top. The new styling
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
32 Socks That Deserve To Be Seen
As far as accessories go, socks may be the most undervalued. We'll search high and low for the perfect beanie (with enough but not too much slouch) or
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
30 Sandals To Wear With Socks Now —& Solo Come Spring
It wasn't too long ago that the words “socks and sandals” brought grandpa and dopey tourists to our minds. Now, we’ve replaced those thoughts with
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Socks-&-Heels Combos To Keep Your Feet Warm & Fancy
Party shoes are great, don't get us wrong. They just aren't usually our warmest option. That said, New Year's Eve is nigh and we know you're going to wear
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
30 Funky Socks To Upgrade Your Footwear Style
No matter the time of year, a new pair of socks is always a sound investment. Very rarely do you leave the store with 'em and think, Maybe, I didn't need
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
30 Socks That
Make
Your Outfit
We know you're on top of your fall shopping game and have already selected a supreme pair of boots. But, you might be forgetting the coziest way to warm
by
Jessica Velez
Celebrity Style
These Snoop Dogg Socks Could Get You In Serious Trouble
Track suits, Jesus pieces, bucket hats, bongs. These are but a few of the items we'd expect to see in a Snoop Dogg collaboration. But, instead, The
by
Leeann Duggan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted