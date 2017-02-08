Like Googling discount codes before we head to checkout, or checking "subscribe" to a store's newsletter, just to get that new customer hook-up (no matter how crazy our inboxes already are), we take every opportunity to snag a good deal while shopping online. And even though ASOS is already on the affordable side of the spectrum when it comes to our regular e-commerce haunts, it's still a major win to save an extra few bucks here or there. So, when we discovered this sneaky section of ASOS, we felt like we hit a major jackpot.
If you hover over the "Women" tab, you'll see one of the categories right under "Workwear Suits" reads "Packs SAVE." Clicking there will bring you to an entire section of ASOS multipacks that can save you anywhere from 10-20%, compared to buying the items individually. Here, you'll find bundles of basic items like tees, underwear, camisoles, and even leggings, plus deals on more trend-forward items, like glittery socks, bodysuits, and work-ready button-ups. So if you tend to stock up on certain ASOS products like we do, you might want to start perusing this section before you break out your credit card.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite packs. Seriously, where has this secret money saver been all of our lives?