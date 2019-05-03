Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
ASOS
Fashion
The 12 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
by
Eliza Huber
More from ASOS
Fashion
This ASOS x Life Is Beautiful Top Is Selling Out Faster Than Coachella
Eliza Huber
May 3, 2019
Fashion
ASOS Sold 20,000 Pairs Of Skinny Cat Eye Sunglasses In 2018
Channing Hargrove
Jan 4, 2019
Fashion
20 Winter Picks You Need From ASOS' Cyber Monday Sale
Ray Lowe
Nov 22, 2018
Fashion
Shop The Entire LaQuan Smith x ASOS Collection
On Wednesday, ASOS launched its biggest collaboration to date with New York-based designer LaQuan Smith. The ASOS DESIGN x LaQuan Smith collection
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Fast-Fashion Stores You Can Buy Your Halloween Costume From
For some people it's a no-brainer to dress up as the most popular characters from summer's top blockbusters or their favorite icons ripped from the
by
Ray Lowe
News
H&M Has Stopped Airbrushing Its Bikini Models
H&M is getting praise for promoting realistic-looking women's bodies by becoming the latest fast-fashion retailer to leave its swimwear models' stretch
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
ASOS Curve's New Arrivals Are Heating Things Up For Summer
It's a good day when one of our favorite *~affordable~* stores seems to be stocking so many good things we have to hold our fingers back from clicking
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
ASOS' 'Made In Kenya' Line Is All Unisex & Handmade
ASOS' Made in Kenya range first launched back in 2009 in partnership with SOKO, a social enterprise based in the east African country that makes the
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
How This ASOS Model Is Changing The Body Positivity Narrative
Social media is now a legitimate way of getting cast in a major fashion campaigns. “Twitter, do ya thing,” is a call-to-action of sorts, boosting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
ASOS Is Now Showing The Same Pieces On Different-Sized Models
Anyone who buys clothes online without trying them on beforehand will know about the frequent disconnect between the way a garment looks on a professional
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Now You Can Shop ASOS Using A Screenshot
ASOS wants to make it even easier for customers to find what they’re looking for on its website. On Friday, ASOS launched Style Match in the United
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Now Available: ASOS' First-Ever Fitness Line
One of the most wonderful things about the fitness revolution (apart from the glowing skin and the rush of endorphins) is how increasingly acceptable it
by
Jess Commons
Fashion
Zara, ASOS, H&M, & More Have Committed To Going Green
On Thursday, 64 companies announced their commitment to increasing sustainable design, garment collection, repurposing, and the use of recycled textiles
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
ASOS Just Made Holiday Shopping
Way
Easier
Amazon isn’t the only retailer able to seemingly anticipate what its customers want and need. In today's ever-changing retail landscape, ASOS is the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
It's Your Girl Hello Kitty Back At It With Another Collabora...
Kitty, meet High Street: ASOS is the latest fashion brand to offer a cutesy collaboration with the beloved Sanrio cat. In case you've missed it, Hello
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
ASOS Is Finally Launching Its Own Makeup Line — & Everything Is U...
Update: The collection is now available in the U.S — and includes even more products, including mascara, glitter pots, and eyeshadow and highlighter
by
Jen Anderson
Fashion
11 ASOS Stats That Might Surprise You
If you've ever shopped on ASOS, chances are you've been blown away by the sheer volume of product on the site. Sometimes you go in just wanting one pair
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
The Puka Shell Necklace Hath Returned To Wreak Havoc On Thy Neck
In a most unprecedented (and unexpected) comeback, we doth proclaim that the royal and ever-archetypal puka shell necklace hath returned. Yes, the one
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
The Internet is Loving ASOS's Airbrush-Free Swim Models
After an eternity of being Photoshopped out of existence, retailers are finally acknowledging that stretch marks exist. The natural markings have graced
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
What Is Fast-Fashion Actually Doing About Sustainability?
We hear a lot about "fast-fashion." This catch-all may be a short, memorable, and useful term to describe the industry’s relationship with clothes, but
by
JAKE HALL
Fashion
ASOS Is Bringing Back This Iconic '90s Dress
Of the many reasons we love ASOS, there's the fact that the British retailer goes all in on nostalgic trends. Whether it's comically long jeans or puka
by
Ana Colon
Beauty
This Makeup Vault Was Made For Cat Lovers Everywhere
Do you love cats? Do you also have a deep appreciation for makeup? Would your ideal world include lots of both? If you answered "yes" to all the above,
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
9 ASOS Picks To Get You Pumped For Spring
When so many of us are living in cozy knits and layering turtlenecks under everything all winter, some days it can feel like we've group chatted the
by
Eliza Dillard
Shopping
The Fashion Girl Jacket That Will Be Everywhere
You know a trend has caught on when you start seeing it everywhere. But with so many options comes the question: Which one is actually Worth It? Every
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner's Coat Is Affordable — & From The Men's Section
So, we kind of got over gendered shopping sections a long time ago. Now, it seems Kendall Jenner is saying au revoir to men's and women's areas of her
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
This ASOS Shopping Hack Is Kind Of A Big Deal
Like Googling discount codes before we head to checkout, or checking "subscribe" to a store's newsletter, just to get that new customer hook-up (no matter
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Our Favorite Black Leather Boots Cost Less Than $60
Black boots are a staple in pretty much everyone's wardrobe for a reason: They're sleek but wearable, can be dressed up or down, and legitimately
by
Michaela Rollings
Trends
ASOS Is
Really
Trying To Make The Corset Belt Happen
"I really want to be into the whole corset thing, but I don't know how I feel about it," my best friend sent via Gchat yesterday. I replied: "Same...
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Makeup
The Best Beauty Buys You Can Pick Up At ASOS Right Now
When it comes to ASOS, chances are you hit up the popular U.K. online retailer for on-trend pieces of clothing — not beauty. Sure, the shop has always
by
Samantha Sasso
Mens
Why This ASOS Launch Is A Very Big Deal
If you thought the shopping clickhole that is ASOS already had it all, prepare to have your mind blown. While the site is probably the only place you can
by
Christopher Luu
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted