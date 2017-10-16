ASOS Is Finally Launching Its Own Makeup Line — & Everything Is Under $20

Update: The collection is now available in the U.S — and includes even more products, including mascara, glitter pots, and eyeshadow and highlighter palettes.
This story was originally published September 20, 2017.
Is there anything you can't buy at ASOS? The U.K. website is our go-to destination for beauty products, shoes, clothes — and don't even get us started on their epic sales. When it comes to the former, ASOS sells all our favorites brands, from drugstore staples like Nyx and Rimmel London to indie options like Winky Lux and The Ordinary. But now, the online retailer is debuting its very own line of makeup — and it won't cost you more than $20.
In true ASOS fashion, the cosmetics line has everything you could want: blush, highlighter, eyeliner, lipsticks, and more — each one just as pigment-packed as the next. Even better, the products all come wrapped up in millennial pink packaging you'll want to keep out on your vanity.
Check out the collection ahead before it drops on September 20.