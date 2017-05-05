We Tried The Sold-Out Foundation With A 25,000-Person Wait List

How does The Ordinary do it? As with its other absurdly low-priced, exceptionally high-quality products, I do not know. The brand's website uses phrases like “lightweight pigment suspension system” and “very low in viscosity,” so maybe it’s black magic, for all I know. But, as the saying goes, one should never look a gift horse in the mouth — especially if you’re one of the lucky few who got in before they ran out of pumps. (We’ll update when they’re back in business.)