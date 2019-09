We Tried The Sold-Out Foundation With A 25,000-Person Wait List

Lip kits have sold out in seconds , a handmade makeup brush has run up a waiting list, and a palette with a peach on it once crashed a website , but people rarely get excited about foundation. That is, until Colours, the two newest offerings from cult-favorite Canadian brand The Ordinary , came along. That 25,000-person waitlist translated into orders for more than 250,000 units in the first week of launch, which sounds like a few more than the brand had been anticipating. “As such, we have run out of pumps,” a statement on the product page reads, in reference to the unprecedented flood of purchases.