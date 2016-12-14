The Line To Get Too Faced's Peach Collection Is 10k People Deep

Update: In case you haven't heard, Too Faced's new Sweet Peach Collection drops tomorrow — and people are really, really excited. To wit: Today, fans of the brand crashed its website in a mad rush to nab the products. Users are now being directed to a queue where they must wait in line before gaining access. When we tried to log on just moments ago, our estimated wait time was 38 minutes, due to a whopping 12,840 people ahead of us.
Turns out the folks at Too Faced's aren't at all surprised by the line's popularity. "When the Sweet Peach palette originally launched in March, 40k customers logged on to toofaced.com at midnight and crashed our site and phone lines," a representative from the brand told Refinery29.
This story was originally published on December 1, 2015, at 9:00 a.m.
From gummy rings to Southern tea to the cute little emoji, we've got a lot of love in our hearts for all things peach. Too Faced knows that — and is indulging us in a big way. How? Well, back in March, the brand launched a limited-edition Sweet Peach palette, and now it's building a whole collection around that palette and its peach-scented pigments.
The new and improved Peach Collection, which launches this month, includes a lip oil that comes in seven shades; a palette that holds a blush, highlighter, and bronzer; and a blush aptly named Papa Don't Peach. Like with many of Too Faced's products, the scented formulas are part of the appeal. Much like the brand's Chocolate Bon Bons palette and Chocolate Soleil bronzers, the products bring you up-close-and-personal with fruity gourmand fragrance, so be warned: You will smell like candy.
Everything in the collection will be available online at Too Faced, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora on December 15. Until then, check out our exclusive first look at the products — ahead.
Turns out the folks at Too Faced's aren't at all surprised by the line's popularity. "When the Sweet Peach palette originally launched in March, 40k customers logged on to toofaced.com at midnight and crashed our site and phone lines," a representative from the brand told Refinery29.
This story was originally published on December 1, 2015, at 9:00 a.m.
From gummy rings to Southern tea to the cute little emoji, we've got a lot of love in our hearts for all things peach. Too Faced knows that — and is indulging us in a big way. How? Well, back in March, the brand launched a limited-edition Sweet Peach palette, and now it's building a whole collection around that palette and its peach-scented pigments.
The new and improved Peach Collection, which launches this month, includes a lip oil that comes in seven shades; a palette that holds a blush, highlighter, and bronzer; and a blush aptly named Papa Don't Peach. Like with many of Too Faced's products, the scented formulas are part of the appeal. Much like the brand's Chocolate Bon Bons palette and Chocolate Soleil bronzers, the products bring you up-close-and-personal with fruity gourmand fragrance, so be warned: You will smell like candy.
Everything in the collection will be available online at Too Faced, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora on December 15. Until then, check out our exclusive first look at the products — ahead.