Too Faced's New Eyeshadow Palette Smells Like Peanut Butter & Jelly

Attention all comfort-food lovers and beauty junkies: Too Faced is launching a product inspired by your favorite lunchbox item — peanut butter and jelly. The delectable combo, which has inspired everything from phone cases to viral songs, has now entered the makeup world in the form of an eyeshadow palette. And if you've tried any other Too Faced products (its chocolate line in particular), you know that the brand believes makeup is a multisensory experience — which means that, yep, these shades will smell like your favorite sandwich, too.
Jerrod Blandino, Too Faced's cofounder, posted a teaser of the forthcoming launch on Instagram. From the looks of it, the palette has nine eyeshadows: seven are of the warm-neutral persuasion, and two are purple shades that we think would look beautiful blended into the outer corners of the eyes or worn as liners.
Advertisement
The peanut butter-and-jelly-inspired palette is not the only delicious-looking product to be joining Too Faced's lineup in the coming months. Blandino also teased a new palette called Sweet Peach, which looks very similar to the brand's latest Chocolate Bon Bons palette.
Sure, the packaging and scent of a product don't always make it better, but if you love makeup as much as we do, you know that exciting picks like these make the beauty experience even more fun. Unfortunately, these palettes aren't available for purchase quite yet — PB&J launches in February for $36 at Ulta, and Sweet Peach won't drop until summer. But it's always peanut butter jelly time in our book.
Advertisement