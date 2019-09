Too Faced's New Eyeshadow Palette Smells Like Peanut Butter & Jelly

Attention all comfort-food lovers and beauty junkies: Too Faced is launching a product inspired by your favorite lunchbox item — peanut butter and jelly. The delectable combo, which has inspired everything from phone cases to viral songs, has now entered the makeup world in the form of an eyeshadow palette. And if you've tried any other Too Faced products (its chocolate line in particular), you know that the brand believes makeup is a multisensory experience — which means that, yep, these shades will smell like your favorite sandwich, too. Jerrod Blandino , Too Faced's cofounder, posted a teaser of the forthcoming launch on Instagram. From the looks of it, the palette has nine eyeshadows: seven are of the warm-neutral persuasion, and two are purple shades that we think would look beautiful blended into the outer corners of the eyes or worn as liners.